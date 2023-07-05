A delegation from Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division, Brown University, Office of Naval Research, Duke University and Human Systems Integrations commemorate the signing of a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA), May 22. The CRADA aims to develop technology solutions to protect high speed craft operators from injurious environmental conditions, specifically the repeated mechanical shock a body endures when quickly navigating open water. (U.S. Navy photo by Sgt. Alex Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2023 18:37
|Photo ID:
|7897787
|VIRIN:
|230522-N-LK521-1008
|Resolution:
|1990x1500
|Size:
|744.44 KB
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|9
This work, NSWC PCD and Brown University sign CRADA to protect high speed craft operators [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NSWC PCD and Brown University sign CRADA to protect high speed craft operators
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT