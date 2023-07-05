NSWC PCD and Brown University sign CRADA to protect high speed craft operators

A delegation from Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division, Brown University, Office of Naval Research, Duke University and Human Systems Integrations commemorate the signing of a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA), May 22. The CRADA aims to develop technology solutions to protect high speed craft operators from injurious environmental conditions, specifically the repeated mechanical shock a body endures when quickly navigating open water. (U.S. Navy photo by Sgt. Alex Morgan)

