Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSWC PCD and Brown University sign CRADA to protect high speed craft operators [Image 1 of 7]

    NSWC PCD and Brown University sign CRADA to protect high speed craft operators

    PANAMA CITY, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division

    A delegation from Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division, Brown University, Office of Naval Research, Duke University and Human Systems Integrations commemorate the signing of a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA), May 22. The CRADA aims to develop technology solutions to protect high speed craft operators from injurious environmental conditions, specifically the repeated mechanical shock a body endures when quickly navigating open water. (U.S. Navy photo by Sgt. Alex Morgan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 18:37
    Photo ID: 7897787
    VIRIN: 230522-N-LK521-1008
    Resolution: 1990x1500
    Size: 744.44 KB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 9

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSWC PCD and Brown University sign CRADA to protect high speed craft operators [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NSWC PCD and Brown University sign CRADA to protect high speed craft operators
    NSWC PCD and Brown University sign CRADA to protect high speed craft operators
    NSWC PCD and Brown University sign CRADA to protect high speed craft operators
    NSWC PCD and Brown University sign CRADA to protect high speed craft operators
    NSWC PCD and Brown University sign CRADA to protect high speed craft operators
    NSWC PCD and Brown University sign CRADA to protect high speed craft operators
    NSWC PCD and Brown University sign CRADA to protect high speed craft operators

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NSWC PCD and Brown University sign CRADA to protect high speed craft operators

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    words

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT