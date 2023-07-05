(left) Jeff Kiser, Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division (NSWC PCD) Unmanned Systems Branch engineer monitors accelerometer data collection while Eric Pierce, NSWC PCD Test and Evaluation senior test director, leads high speed craft operator test activities, May 23. The U.S. Coast Guard participant is leaning on the bolster and the platform is in motion during one of the exposure trials. (U.S. Navy photo by Ronnie Newsome)
NSWC PCD and Brown University sign CRADA to protect high speed craft operators
