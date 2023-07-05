A U.S. Coast Guard Test Participant is free standing on a Moog 6DOF motion simulator while being exposed to simulated Sea State III conditions, May 23. The test was divided into two Phases, with and without a representative high speed craft standing bolster. Many high speed craft still rely on operators to stand and use their legs as shock absorbers. (U.S. Navy photo by Ronnie Newsome)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2023 18:38
|Photo ID:
|7897791
|VIRIN:
|230530-N-PB086-1079
|Resolution:
|3716x2604
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|12
This work, NSWC PCD and Brown University sign CRADA to protect high speed craft operators [Image 7 of 7], by Ronald Newsome, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NSWC PCD and Brown University sign CRADA to protect high speed craft operators
