A U.S. Coast Guard Test Participant is free standing on a Moog 6DOF motion simulator while being exposed to simulated Sea State III conditions, May 23. The test was divided into two Phases, with and without a representative high speed craft standing bolster. Many high speed craft still rely on operators to stand and use their legs as shock absorbers. (U.S. Navy photo by Ronnie Newsome)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.30.2023 Date Posted: 07.06.2023 18:38 Photo ID: 7897791 VIRIN: 230530-N-PB086-1079 Resolution: 3716x2604 Size: 1.53 MB Location: PANAMA CITY, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 12 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSWC PCD and Brown University sign CRADA to protect high speed craft operators [Image 7 of 7], by Ronald Newsome, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.