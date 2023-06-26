Fireworks illuminate the sky above Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 2, 2023. The fireworks show concluded Super Saber Day, a celebration of Independence Day dedicated to members of the Spangdahlem community. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2023 13:01
|Photo ID:
|7893496
|VIRIN:
|230702-F-GY077-1201
|Resolution:
|5119x3416
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Saber Nation Celebrates Independence Day. [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Saber Nation Celebrates Independence Day.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT