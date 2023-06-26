Fireworks light the sky to conclude Super Saber Day at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 2, 2023. The Independence Day celebration included food and activities for the whole family, with a live performance from American band X Ambassadors. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Imani West)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2023 13:01
|Photo ID:
|7893491
|VIRIN:
|230702-F-HO957-1549
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|2.63 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
This work, Saber Nation Celebrates Independence Day. [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Imani West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Saber Nation Celebrates Independence Day.
