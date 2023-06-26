Members of Saber Nation partake in Super Saber Day activities at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 2, 2023. Events like Super Saber Day bring a piece of home to service members and families in Germany during the U.S. holiday. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Imani West)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.02.2023 Date Posted: 07.04.2023 13:01 Photo ID: 7893493 VIRIN: 230702-F-HO957-1127 Resolution: 4937x3741 Size: 1.53 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Saber Nation Celebrates Independence Day. [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Imani West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.