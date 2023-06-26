Members of Saber Nation partake in Super Saber Day activities at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 2, 2023. Events like Super Saber Day bring a piece of home to service members and families in Germany during the U.S. holiday. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Imani West)
|07.02.2023
|07.04.2023 13:01
|7893493
|230702-F-HO957-1127
|4937x3741
|1.53 MB
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|3
|0
Saber Nation Celebrates Independence Day.
