Military spouse Serra Bowman applies face paint to Super Saber Day attendants at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 2, 2023. Super Saber Day offered participants a plethora of activities such as face painting, rides and live music to celebrate Independence Day. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)
Date Taken:
|07.02.2023
Date Posted:
|07.04.2023 13:01
Photo ID:
|7893495
VIRIN:
|230702-F-GY077-1035
Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
Saber Nation Celebrates Independence Day.
