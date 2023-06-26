Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Saber Nation Celebrates Independence Day.

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    07.02.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Imani West 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Crofton, 52nd Fighter Wing commander, delivers opening remarks for Super Saber Day at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 2, 2023. Super Saber Day celebrates Independence Day, a federal holiday in the U.S., celebrating the country’s independence from Great Britain in 1776. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Imani West)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2023
    Date Posted: 07.04.2023 13:01
    Photo ID: 7893494
    VIRIN: 230702-F-HO957-1055
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Saber Nation Celebrates Independence Day. [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Imani West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fireworks
    Air Force
    USAF
    Concert
    Independence day
    Fourth of July

