    Saber Nation Celebrates Independence Day. [Image 1 of 7]

    Saber Nation Celebrates Independence Day.

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    07.02.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The American band, X Ambassadors, perform during Super Saber Day, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 2, 2023. Super Saber Day, an Independence Day celebration, showed appreciation towards members of Saber Nation and enhanced relationships with local nationals. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Saber Nation Celebrates Independence Day. [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    United States
    Family
    Air Force
    U.S.A
    Concert
    Independence Day

