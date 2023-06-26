Saber Nation Celebrates Independence Day.

The American band, X Ambassadors, perform during Super Saber Day, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 2, 2023. Super Saber Day, an Independence Day celebration, showed appreciation towards members of Saber Nation and enhanced relationships with local nationals. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

