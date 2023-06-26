Saber Nation Celebrates Independence Day.

SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, Germany – Spangdahlem Air Base hosted Super Saber Day, an Independence day celebration, July 2, 2023 to show appreciation towards the members of Saber Nation, while enhancing relationships with the local community.

Events such as Super Saber help boost Airman morale by providing them with a sense of community and a feeling of home.

“Super Saber day is intended to be an appreciation for all of our sabers,” said Jumi Young, Super Saber Day event coordinator. “This event leads us up to the Fourth of July, which is all about being patriotic as a community - that's what this day is supposed to be about.”

The Fourth of July has been a federal holiday in the U.S. since 1941, celebrating the U.S.’ independence from Great Britain in 1776. During the holiday, Americans celebrate in various ways, to include quality time with family and fireworks.



For many Airmen, being away from their homes and families during holidays can be difficult. With this in mind, Super Saber Day focused on inclusivity and a variety of festivities to bring that sense of home to Spangdahlem.



“We tried to provide a variety of foods and activities for everyone from young to old,” said Young. “We also tried to give them a taste of what being back home for the Fourth of July feels like.”

Super Saber day activities consisted of corn hole, a high striker, a soccer ball dart board and a mechanical bull, in addition to other carnival rides and games. Food vendors from the local area served classics such as churros and funnel cake.

“Events like Super Saber Day make me feel connected with the Saber community,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Albert Caba De Mota, 52nd Maintenance Group management production specialist. ”It’s like a little bit of home away from home.”

Later in the evening, attendees had the opportunity to see a live performance from the American band, X Ambassadors, and a firework show to end the night.

