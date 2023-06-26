230628-N-LK647-1253 KOPER, Slovenia (June 28, 2023) Operations Specialist Seaman Taina Hirschman, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), stands as port lookout as the ship departs Koper, Slovenia, June 28, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2023 Date Posted: 07.02.2023 12:44 Photo ID: 7892080 VIRIN: 230628-N-LK647-1253 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 991.86 KB Location: KOPER, SI Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Normandy Departs Koper, Slovenia [Image 19 of 19], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.