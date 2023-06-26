230628-N-LK647-1248 KOPER, Slovenia (June 28, 2023) Cmdr. Anthony Bryant, executive officer, USS Normandy, monitors sea and anchor proceedings from the starboard bridge wing of the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), as the ship departs Koper, Slovenia, June 28, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2023 Date Posted: 07.02.2023 12:44 Photo ID: 7892079 VIRIN: 230628-N-LK647-1248 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 828.78 KB Location: KOPER, SI Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Normandy Departs Koper, Slovenia [Image 19 of 19], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.