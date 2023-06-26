USS Normandy Conducts Office Calls in Koper, Slovenia

230628-N-LK647-1138 KOPER, Slovenia (June 28, 2023) Capt. Errol A. Robinson, commanding officer, USS Normandy, left, gifts a decorative placard to Slovenian navy Deputy Cmdr. Zdravko Aleksic during an office call, June 28, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

