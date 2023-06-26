USS Normandy Conducts Office Calls in Koper, Slovenia

230628-N-LK647-1153 KOPER, Slovenia (June 28, 2023) Capt. Errol A. Robinson, commanding officer, USS Normandy, compares a decorative placard gifted to the Slovenian navy during the ship’s last visit to Koper with a contemporary one, June 28, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

