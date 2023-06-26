USS Normandy Conducts Office Calls in Koper, Slovenia

230628-N-LK647-1158 KOPER, Slovenia (June 28, 2023) From left: Lt. Donald Luchau, ship’s navigator, Capt. Errol A. Robinson, commanding officer, USS Normandy, Slovenian navy Deputy Cmdr. Zdravko Aleksic, Lt. (j.g.) Elizabeth Armstrong, and Slovenian navy Ens. Nejc Aleksic pose for a photo during an office call, June 28, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

