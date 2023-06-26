Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Normandy Departs Koper, Slovenia [Image 15 of 19]

    USS Normandy Departs Koper, Slovenia

    KOPER, SLOVENIA

    06.28.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230628-N-LK647-1188 KOPER, Slovenia (June 28, 2023) Culinary Specialist 1st Class Manny Serrano, left, and Fire Controlman (AEGIS) 2nd Class Tyler Melton, both assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), prepare to lower the national ensign as the ship departs Koper, Slovenia, June 28, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

