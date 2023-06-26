USS Normandy Departs Koper, Slovenia

230628-N-LK647-1188 KOPER, Slovenia (June 28, 2023) Culinary Specialist 1st Class Manny Serrano, left, and Fire Controlman (AEGIS) 2nd Class Tyler Melton, both assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), prepare to lower the national ensign as the ship departs Koper, Slovenia, June 28, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

