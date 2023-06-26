230628-N-LK647-1164 KOPER, Slovenia (June 28, 2023) Capt. Errol A. Robinson, commanding officer, USS Normandy, shakes hands with Slovenian navy Lt. Grega Tusar following an office call with Slovenian navy leadership, June 28, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2023 Date Posted: 07.02.2023 12:44 Photo ID: 7892076 VIRIN: 230628-N-LK647-1164 Resolution: 5748x3832 Size: 979.38 KB Location: KOPER, SI Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Normandy Conducts Office Calls in Koper, Slovenia [Image 19 of 19], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.