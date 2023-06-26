Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Farmer and his Goat at USAID-supported SMSA El Mouzeraa Agriculture Cooperative [Image 10 of 10]

    Farmer and his Goat at USAID-supported SMSA El Mouzeraa Agriculture Cooperative

    KAIROUAN, TUNISIA

    05.26.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USAID, Bureau for the Middle East

    SMSA El Mouzeraa, an agricultural cooperative in Kairouan! They are a lifeline for 1,600 farmers, offering crucial services in agriculture, livestock feed, and more.
    To overcome the challenges they face, such as the high costs of processing almond crops, they are taking a leap forward by acquiring an almond-shelling machine and a crushing machine. This strategic investment will revolutionize their operations, leading to higher almond profits and the production of nutritious livestock feed.
    Thanks to a USAID JOBS grant, SMSA will soon have the necessary equipment in place.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 15:53
    Photo ID: 7891019
    VIRIN: 230526-D-ED206-4762
    Resolution: 768x1024
    Size: 152.8 KB
    Location: KAIROUAN, TN 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Farmer and his Goat at USAID-supported SMSA El Mouzeraa Agriculture Cooperative [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAID-supported Festival of Matmata
    Matmata Festival supported by USAID
    USAID Officials Visit to GoMyCode
    A Ma3an Youth Leader planting a tree during a planting campaign in Metlaoui, Gafsa
    Group Photo at GoMyCode during the USAID Officials’ Visit to Tunisia
    USAID Officials Roundtable with Tunisian Entrepreneurs
    Bir Lahmar Youth Center Inauguration
    Ambassador Hood visiting the USAID-supported Machmoom and Etnafes in Kairouan
    USAID Mission Director interacting with Entrepreneurs from USAID-supported Machmoom and Etnafes
    Farmer and his Goat at USAID-supported SMSA El Mouzeraa Agriculture Cooperative

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Tunis

    United States Agency for International Development (USAID)

    Republic of Tunisia (Tunisia)

    TAGS

    USAID
    Economic Growth
    Cooperative

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT