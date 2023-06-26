Farmer and his Goat at USAID-supported SMSA El Mouzeraa Agriculture Cooperative

SMSA El Mouzeraa, an agricultural cooperative in Kairouan! They are a lifeline for 1,600 farmers, offering crucial services in agriculture, livestock feed, and more.

To overcome the challenges they face, such as the high costs of processing almond crops, they are taking a leap forward by acquiring an almond-shelling machine and a crushing machine. This strategic investment will revolutionize their operations, leading to higher almond profits and the production of nutritious livestock feed.

Thanks to a USAID JOBS grant, SMSA will soon have the necessary equipment in place.

Date Taken: 05.26.2023
Location: KAIROUAN, TN