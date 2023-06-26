Ambassador Hood visiting the USAID-supported Machmoom and Etnafes in Kairouan

Ambassador Joey Hood and his spouse had the pleasure of visiting Machmoom and Etnafes, two amazing youth-run e-commerce platforms based in Kairouan Cyber Park. Machmoom connects consumers with local artisans, craftspeople, and farmers, promoting Kairouan traditional handicrafts and heritage, while Etnafes offers unconventional eco-tourism routes.
USAID has helped these platforms improve their design, functionality, and media content, resulting in the creation of nine jobs and the generation of sustainable revenues.
