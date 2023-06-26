Ambassador Joey Hood and his spouse had the pleasure of visiting Machmoom and Etnafes, two amazing youth-run e-commerce platforms based in Kairouan Cyber Park. Machmoom connects consumers with local artisans, craftspeople, and farmers, promoting Kairouan traditional handicrafts and heritage, while Etnafes offers unconventional eco-tourism routes.

USAID has helped these platforms improve their design, functionality, and media content, resulting in the creation of nine jobs and the generation of sustainable revenues.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2023 Date Posted: 06.30.2023 15:53 Photo ID: 7891009 VIRIN: 230519-D-ED206-4461 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 1.58 MB Location: KAIROUAN, TN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ambassador Hood visiting the USAID-supported Machmoom and Etnafes in Kairouan [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.