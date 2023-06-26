Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ambassador Hood visiting the USAID-supported Machmoom and Etnafes in Kairouan [Image 8 of 10]

    Ambassador Hood visiting the USAID-supported Machmoom and Etnafes in Kairouan

    KAIROUAN, TUNISIA

    05.19.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USAID, Bureau for the Middle East

    Ambassador Joey Hood and his spouse had the pleasure of visiting Machmoom and Etnafes, two amazing youth-run e-commerce platforms based in Kairouan Cyber Park. Machmoom connects consumers with local artisans, craftspeople, and farmers, promoting Kairouan traditional handicrafts and heritage, while Etnafes offers unconventional eco-tourism routes.
    USAID has helped these platforms improve their design, functionality, and media content, resulting in the creation of nine jobs and the generation of sustainable revenues.

    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 15:53
    Location: KAIROUAN, TN 
