    USAID Mission Director interacting with Entrepreneurs from USAID-supported Machmoom and Etnafes [Image 9 of 10]

    USAID Mission Director interacting with Entrepreneurs from USAID-supported Machmoom and Etnafes

    TUNIS, TUNISIA

    05.26.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USAID, Bureau for the Middle East

    During the visit, the USAID Mission Director had the opportunity to engage with a group of inspiring entrepreneurs from Kairouan, Machmoom, and Etnafes. The entrepreneurs shared their success stories, challenges faced, and the impact that USAID's support has had on their businesses.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 15:53
    Photo ID: 7891011
    VIRIN: 230526-D-ED206-4624
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: TUNIS, TN 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAID Mission Director interacting with Entrepreneurs from USAID-supported Machmoom and Etnafes [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Tunis

    United States Agency for International Development (USAID)

    Republic of Tunisia (Tunisia)

    TAGS

    USAID
    Economic Growth

