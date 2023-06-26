During the visit, the USAID Mission Director had the opportunity to engage with a group of inspiring entrepreneurs from Kairouan, Machmoom, and Etnafes. The entrepreneurs shared their success stories, challenges faced, and the impact that USAID's support has had on their businesses.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2023 15:53
|Photo ID:
|7891011
|VIRIN:
|230526-D-ED206-4624
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|TUNIS, TN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAID Mission Director interacting with Entrepreneurs from USAID-supported Machmoom and Etnafes [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
