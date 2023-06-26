USAID Counselor Clinton, Acting Assistant Administrator Plitt, and Chief Digital Democracy and Rights Officer Zakem met with business owners and entrepreneurs, who shared their experiences and insights on the challenges and opportunities of doing business in Tunisia.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2023 Date Posted: 06.30.2023 15:53 Photo ID: 7890998 VIRIN: 230505-D-ED206-4137 Resolution: 960x640 Size: 140.57 KB Location: TUNIS, TN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAID Officials Roundtable with Tunisian Entrepreneurs [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.