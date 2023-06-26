Bir Lahmar Youth Center Inauguration

The renovated Youth Center in Bir Lahmar is officially inaugurated. Joined by USAID Mission Director Scott Dobberstein, USAID introduced many facilities to meet different needs and interests. The center now features a recording studio, a vibrant cinematography club, a fitness hub, a mini basketball field, and a versatile meeting room.

Date Taken: 05.05.2023 Location: TATAOUINE, TN