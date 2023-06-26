The renovated Youth Center in Bir Lahmar is officially inaugurated. Joined by USAID Mission Director Scott Dobberstein, USAID introduced many facilities to meet different needs and interests. The center now features a recording studio, a vibrant cinematography club, a fitness hub, a mini basketball field, and a versatile meeting room.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2023 15:53
|Photo ID:
|7891008
|VIRIN:
|230505-D-ED206-4287
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|13.69 MB
|Location:
|TATAOUINE, TN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bir Lahmar Youth Center Inauguration [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT