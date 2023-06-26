Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bir Lahmar Youth Center Inauguration [Image 7 of 10]

    Bir Lahmar Youth Center Inauguration

    TATAOUINE, TUNISIA

    05.05.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USAID, Bureau for the Middle East

    The renovated Youth Center in Bir Lahmar is officially inaugurated. Joined by USAID Mission Director Scott Dobberstein, USAID introduced many facilities to meet different needs and interests. The center now features a recording studio, a vibrant cinematography club, a fitness hub, a mini basketball field, and a versatile meeting room.

