"Metlaoui, We Love It Green" tree-planting campaign, launched by the Peace Builders Association, a proud partner of USAID Ma3an Tunisia. Over 100 trees were planted across El Keyna, Magroun neighborhoods, and the Metlaoui Youth Center.

More than 50 enthusiastic volunteers, including Ma3an Youth Leaders and local families, lent their hands to this noble cause.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2023 Date Posted: 06.30.2023 15:52 Photo ID: 7890985 VIRIN: 230512-D-ED206-3806 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 2.77 MB Location: GAFSA, TN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A Ma3an Youth Leader planting a tree during a planting campaign in Metlaoui, Gafsa [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.