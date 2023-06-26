Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Ma3an Youth Leader planting a tree during a planting campaign in Metlaoui, Gafsa [Image 4 of 10]

    A Ma3an Youth Leader planting a tree during a planting campaign in Metlaoui, Gafsa

    GAFSA, TUNISIA

    05.12.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USAID, Bureau for the Middle East

    "Metlaoui, We Love It Green" tree-planting campaign, launched by the Peace Builders Association, a proud partner of USAID Ma3an Tunisia. Over 100 trees were planted across El Keyna, Magroun neighborhoods, and the Metlaoui Youth Center.
    More than 50 enthusiastic volunteers, including Ma3an Youth Leaders and local families, lent their hands to this noble cause.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 15:52
    Photo ID: 7890985
    VIRIN: 230512-D-ED206-3806
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.77 MB
    Location: GAFSA, TN 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Ma3an Youth Leader planting a tree during a planting campaign in Metlaoui, Gafsa [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAID-supported Festival of Matmata
    Matmata Festival supported by USAID
    USAID Officials Visit to GoMyCode
    A Ma3an Youth Leader planting a tree during a planting campaign in Metlaoui, Gafsa
    Group Photo at GoMyCode during the USAID Officials’ Visit to Tunisia
    USAID Officials Roundtable with Tunisian Entrepreneurs
    Bir Lahmar Youth Center Inauguration
    Ambassador Hood visiting the USAID-supported Machmoom and Etnafes in Kairouan
    USAID Mission Director interacting with Entrepreneurs from USAID-supported Machmoom and Etnafes
    Farmer and his Goat at USAID-supported SMSA El Mouzeraa Agriculture Cooperative

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Tunis

    United States Agency for International Development (USAID)

    Republic of Tunisia (Tunisia)

    TAGS

    USAID
    Youth
    Environment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT