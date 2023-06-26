On May 12, USAID Mission Director Scott Dobberstein, USAID Counselor White, USAID Acting Assistant Administrator Andy Plitt, and USAID Chief of Digital Democracy and Right Officer Vera Zakem visited USAID-supported GoMyCode, a Tunisian Tech training center that has equipped over 30.000 youth across eight countries with in-demand digital skills.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2023 15:52
|Photo ID:
|7890986
|VIRIN:
|230512-D-ED206-3957
|Resolution:
|5600x3123
|Size:
|11.05 MB
|Location:
|TUNIS, TN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Group Photo at GoMyCode during the USAID Officials’ Visit to Tunisia [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
