Group Photo at GoMyCode during the USAID Officials’ Visit to Tunisia

On May 12, USAID Mission Director Scott Dobberstein, USAID Counselor White, USAID Acting Assistant Administrator Andy Plitt, and USAID Chief of Digital Democracy and Right Officer Vera Zakem visited USAID-supported GoMyCode, a Tunisian Tech training center that has equipped over 30.000 youth across eight countries with in-demand digital skills.

