    86th FSS, RTT Travel team up to bring professional baseball to overseas servicemembers [Image 9 of 12]

    86th FSS, RTT Travel team up to bring professional baseball to overseas servicemembers

    CANTERBURY, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.23.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Service members and families huddle around a tour guide June 23, 2023, in Canterbury, England. In addition to attending two professional baseball games in London, the group of 105 military and family members were offered experiences including a walking tour of Canterbury and a Jack the Ripper-themed location outing in London's historic Whitechapel district. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)

    This work, 86th FSS, RTT Travel team up to bring professional baseball to overseas servicemembers [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Baseball
    MLB
    London
    KMC
    86th FSS
    RTT Travel

