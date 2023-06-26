Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86th FSS, RTT Travel team up to bring professional baseball to overseas servicemembers [Image 5 of 12]

    86th FSS, RTT Travel team up to bring professional baseball to overseas servicemembers

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    06.23.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Wolfgang Risch, tour bus driver, studies a travel itinerary June 23, 2023, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. The 86th Force Support Squadron, in partnership with RTT Travel, gave service members the opportunity to attend a professional baseball series June 24 and 25 in London. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)

    TAGS

    Baseball
    MLB
    London
    KMC
    86th FSS
    RTT Travel

