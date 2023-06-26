Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86th FSS, RTT Travel team up to bring professional baseball to overseas servicemembers [Image 6 of 12]

    86th FSS, RTT Travel team up to bring professional baseball to overseas servicemembers

    GERMANY

    06.23.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Gary Harrington, 86th Force Support Squadron marketing director, interacts with tour bus passengers on the way to London June 23, 2023. While the bus's final destination was London for a professional baseball game series, it made stops in Dover and Canterbury as part of a trip borne of a partnership between the 86th FSS and RTT Travel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)

