The Cubs and Cardinals battle for supremacy during a professional baseball series June 24, 2023, in London. The series, which also carried through to June 25, was to be "the first of many opportunities" offered to overseas service members, according to Gary Harrington, 86th Force Support Squadron marketing director. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2023 Date Posted: 06.28.2023 06:46 Photo ID: 7885203 VIRIN: 230624-F-VG042-1269 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 25.53 MB Location: LONDON, LND, GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 86th FSS, RTT Travel team up to bring professional baseball to overseas servicemembers [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.