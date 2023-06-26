The Cubs and Cardinals battle for supremacy during a professional baseball series June 24, 2023, in London. The series, which also carried through to June 25, was to be "the first of many opportunities" offered to overseas service members, according to Gary Harrington, 86th Force Support Squadron marketing director. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2023 06:46
|Photo ID:
|7885203
|VIRIN:
|230624-F-VG042-1269
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|25.53 MB
|Location:
|LONDON, LND, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 86th FSS, RTT Travel team up to bring professional baseball to overseas servicemembers [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT