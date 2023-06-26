86th FSS, RTT Travel team up to bring professional baseball to overseas servicemembers

Jessica Mills, 86th Force Support Squadron marketing specialist, walks along a promenade in London Stadium with her husband, Capt. Warren Mills, 24th Intelligence Squadron DOZ flight commander, June 25, 2023. The Mills’ were among the 105 military-affiliated attendees of the 2023 London Series hosted by Major League Baseball. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)

