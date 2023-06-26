Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86th FSS, RTT Travel team up to bring professional baseball to overseas servicemembers [Image 8 of 12]

    86th FSS, RTT Travel team up to bring professional baseball to overseas servicemembers

    LONDON, LND, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.25.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Jessica Mills, 86th Force Support Squadron marketing specialist, walks along a promenade in London Stadium with her husband, Capt. Warren Mills, 24th Intelligence Squadron DOZ flight commander, June 25, 2023. The Mills’ were among the 105 military-affiliated attendees of the 2023 London Series hosted by Major League Baseball. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)

    Baseball
    MLB
    London
    KMC
    86th FSS
    RTT Travel

