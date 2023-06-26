86th FSS, RTT Travel team up to bring professional baseball to overseas servicemembers

Service members board a tour bus ahead of travelling to England June 23, 2023, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Participating service members were taken to London for a professional baseball series June 24 and 25, but not before stops to other scenic English cities like Canterbury and Dover. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)
