Audience members, including 105 military and their family members, root for their team during a professional baseball game series June 25, 2023, in London. The game series, which also included a game June 24, ended with both the Cubs and Cardinals taking home a win each. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2023 Date Posted: 06.28.2023 06:46 Photo ID: 7885202 VIRIN: 230625-F-VG042-1452 Resolution: 7662x5108 Size: 9.81 MB Location: LONDON, LND, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 86th FSS, RTT Travel team up to bring professional baseball to overseas servicemembers [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.