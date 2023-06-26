Capt. Richard Burgess, commanding officer of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), gives remarks during a reception while anchored off the coast of Split, Croatia, June 27, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interest. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2023 17:26
|Photo ID:
|7884640
|VIRIN:
|230627-N-OK726-1327
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.11 MB
|Location:
|SPLIT, HR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Croatia Reception [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 William Spears, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
