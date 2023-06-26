U.S. Chargé d’Affaires to Croatia Mark Fleming gives a toast during a reception aboard the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) while anchored off the coast of Split, Croatia, June 27, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interest. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2023 Date Posted: 06.27.2023 17:26 Photo ID: 7884624 VIRIN: 230627-N-HJ055-2208 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 1.02 MB Location: SPLIT, HR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, GRF Split Reception [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Jacob Mattingly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.