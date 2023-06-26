USS Gerald R. Ford Hosts Reception upon Arrival to its Second Port Call in Split, Croatia

U.S Charge d’Affaires ad interim to Croatia Mark Fleming, Deputy Prime Minister of Croatia Davor Bozinovic, Rear Adm. Erik Eslich, Commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 12, and Capt. Rick Burgess, commanding officer of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), co-hosted a reception aboard Gerald R. Ford while anchored off the coast of Split, Croatia, June 27, 2023.

Capt. Rick Burgess, commanding officer of Gerald R. Ford, opened the ceremony with a few words, followed by the playing of the U.S. and Croatian national anthems.

“To our friends, allies, and partners, welcome to Gerald R. Ford, it is an absolute honor to be with you today at our first port in the Mediterranean, and we are absolutely excited to be here,” said Burgess. “The locals have been extremely friendly and welcoming, and it has been amazing to give the crew some time to thaw out after being in the Arctic.”

The event highlighted the long-standing bilateral alliance between the U.S. and Croatia and celebrated Gerald R. Ford’s second port during its deployment to the Atlantic Ocean. Guest speakers included Fleming, Bozinovic, and Burgess.

“It is an honor and pleasure to address you from this impressive aircraft carrier [in celebration of] the Independence Day of the United States of America,” said Bozinovic. “I would like to take this moment to thank all American citizens and those serving aboard the Gerald R. Ford for their dedication and taking the time of joining us here today.”

Bozinovic said events such as Gerald R. Ford’s visit to Split strengthens the bond between the U.S. and Croatia.

“The American idea of freedom and democracy has repeatedly proven its leadership in some of the most decisive moments of world and European history,” said Bozinovic. “In today’s world of constant geopolitical change, the United States is once again playing a key role in standing up for our shared interests and values, reminding us of the importance of our partnership based on your trust, support, and consent.”

Fleming emphasized that NATO is more unified than ever, even in the face of an ever-evolving security environment, and that the evening’s gathering of military and civilians from around the world aboard the Navy’s newest, most advanced aircraft carrier testified to the alliance’s cohesion.

“When we at the embassy reflect on the past year we are so proud of what we accomplished and we can truly say without hyperbole [that] the United States and Croatian friendship is simply stronger than ever,” said Fleming. “The foundation of this relationship is our shared values, it always has and always will be, as long as we stay the course and stay true to our values we will never, ever be separated.”

The afternoon included an opportunity for the more than 400 guests to enjoy food and beverages, as well as a ceremonial toast and cake cutting.

The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) is conducting a scheduled deployment in the Atlantic Ocean in support of interoperability and maritime security. The GRFCSG provides and inherently flexible naval force capable of deploying across combatant commands to meet emerging missions, deter potential adversaries, reassure allies and partners, enhance security and guarantee the free flow of global commerce. In total, the GRFCSG is deployed with more than 6,000 Sailors across all platforms ready to respond globally to combatant commander tasking.

Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. Ford-class aircraft carriers introduce 23 new technologies, including Electromagnetic Aircraft Launching System, Advanced Arresting Gear and Advanced Weapons Elevators. The new systems incorporated onto Ford-class ships are designed to deliver greater lethality, survivability and joint interoperability with a 20% smaller crew than a Nimitz-class carrier, paving the way forward for naval aviation.

For more information about the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), visit https://www.airlant.usff.navy.mil/cvn78/

