Croatia Reception

Sailors assigned to the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) and distinguished visitors ride an aircraft elevator to the flight deck during a reception while anchored off the coast of Split, Croatia, June 27, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interest. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class William Spears)

