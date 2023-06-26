Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cake Cutting [Image 8 of 12]

    Cake Cutting

    SPLIT, CROATIA

    06.27.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    U.S. Chargé d’Affaires ad interim to Croatia Mark Fleming, center, Deputy Prime Minister of Croatia Davor Božinović, right, and Rear Adm. Erik Eslich, Commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 12, cut a ceremonial cake in the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) hangar bay during a reception while anchored off the coast of Split, Croatia, June 27, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interest. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maxwell Orlosky)

