Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Croatia Reception [Image 12 of 12]

    Croatia Reception

    SPLIT, CROATIA

    06.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class William Spears 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Sailors assigned to the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) and distinguished visitors mingle during a reception while anchored off the coast of Split, Croatia, June 27, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interest. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class William Spears

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023 17:26
    Photo ID: 7884644
    VIRIN: 230627-N-OK726-1371
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.34 MB
    Location: SPLIT, HR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Croatia Reception [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 William Spears, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    GRF Hosts Reception in Split
    GRF Hosts Reception in Split
    GRF Hosts Reception in Split
    GRF Split Reception
    GRF Hosts Reception in Split
    Color Guard
    Reception
    Cake Cutting
    Croatia Reception
    Croatia Reception
    Croatia Reception
    Croatia Reception

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Croatia
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Navy
    US Navy
    GRF
    Integrity at the Helm

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT