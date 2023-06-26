Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GRF Hosts Reception in Split [Image 3 of 12]

    GRF Hosts Reception in Split

    SPLIT, CROATIA

    06.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Deputy Prime Minister of Croatia Davor Božinović, left, is given a tour of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s flight deck by Capt. Richard Burgess, commanding officer of Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), prior to a reception while anchored off the coast of Split, Croatia, June 27, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interest. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    This work, GRF Hosts Reception in Split [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Jacob Mattingly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

