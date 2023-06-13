U.S. Airmen refuel an A-10 Thunderbolt from a C-130 Hercules

U.S. Airmen set up equipment for a C-130 Hercules aircraft assigned to the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois National Guard, to refuel an A-10 Thunderbolt aircraft assigned to the 124th Fighter Wing, Idaho National Guard, during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) at Lechfeld Air Base, Germany, June 19, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig)

