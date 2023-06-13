U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Connor Donath, a loadmaster with the 169th Airlift Squadron, 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois National Guard, prepares to fly on a C-130 Hercules aircraft during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) at Wunstorf Air Base, Germany, June 19, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2023 08:50
|Photo ID:
|7880322
|VIRIN:
|230619-Z-QB509-1002
|Resolution:
|5713x3814
|Size:
|3.53 MB
|Location:
|WUNSTORF AIR BASE, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Airmen refuel an A-10 Thunderbolt from a C-130 Hercules [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Paul Helmig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
