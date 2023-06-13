U.S. Airmen refuel an A-10 Thunderbolt from a C-130 Hercules

U.S. Airmen with the 182nd Airlift Wing (AW), Illinois National Guard, and the 123rd AW, Kentucky National Guard, discuss the operation process for an A-10 Thunderbolt aircraft assigned to the 124th Fighter Wing, Idaho National Guard, to be refueled by a C-130 Hercules aircraft assigned to the 182nd AW during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) at Lechfeld Air Base, Germany, June 19, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig)

