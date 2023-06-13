U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Moises Rodrigues, left, a crew chief with the 156th Contingency Response Group, 156th Wing, Puerto Rico National Guard, and Staff Sgt. Brandon Harris, a forward arming and refueling point operator with the 123rd Contingency Response Group, 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky National Guard, prepare to refuel an A-10 Thunderbolt aircraft assigned to the 124th Fighter Wing, Idaho National Guard, from a C-130 Hercules aircraft assigned to the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) at Lechfeld Air Base, Germany, June 19, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.19.2023 Date Posted: 06.25.2023 08:50 Photo ID: 7880329 VIRIN: 230619-Z-QB509-1105 Resolution: 3976x5956 Size: 4.37 MB Location: WUNSTORF AIR BASE, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Airmen refuel an A-10 Thunderbolt from a C-130 Hercules [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Paul Helmig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.