    U.S. Airmen refuel an A-10 Thunderbolt from a C-130 Hercules [Image 3 of 9]

    U.S. Airmen refuel an A-10 Thunderbolt from a C-130 Hercules

    WUNSTORF AIR BASE, GERMANY

    06.19.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Connor Donath, a loadmaster with the 169th Airlift Squadron, 182nd Airlift Wing (AW), Illinois National Guard, observes the propellers of a C-130 Hercules aircraft assigned to the 182nd AW turn on before a flight during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) at Wunstorf Air Base, Germany, June 19, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig)

    Date Taken: 06.19.2023
    Date Posted: 06.25.2023 08:50
    Location: WUNSTORF AIR BASE, DE
    Illinois Air National Guard
    National Guard
    C-130 Hercules
    182nd Airlift Wing
    Stronger Together
    AD23

