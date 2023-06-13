U.S. Airmen refuel an A-10 Thunderbolt from a C-130 Hercules

From left: U.S. Air Force Capt. Brian Walsh, pilot, 1st Lt. Nick Sorenson, pilot, Lt. Col. Jeffrey Teucscher, a combat systems operator, and Staff Sgt. Garrett Mannon, a flight engineer, all with the 169th Airlift Squadron, 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois National Guard, pilot and monitor the C-130 Hercules aircraft system on a flight during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) on Wunstorf Air Base, Germany, June 19, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig)

