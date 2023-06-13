Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Airmen refuel an A-10 Thunderbolt from a C-130 Hercules [Image 6 of 9]

    U.S. Airmen refuel an A-10 Thunderbolt from a C-130 Hercules

    WUNSTORF AIR BASE, GERMANY

    06.19.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brandon Harris, left, a forward arming and refueling point operator, and Staff Sgt. Jackson Kincaid, a crew chief, both with the 123rd Contingency Response Group, 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky National Guard, discuss the operation process for an A-10 Thunderbolt aircraft assigned to the 124th Fighter Wing, Idaho National Guard, to be refueled by a C-130 Hercules aircraft assigned to the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) at Lechfeld Air Base, Germany, June 19, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2023
    Date Posted: 06.25.2023 08:50
    Photo ID: 7880326
    VIRIN: 230619-Z-QB509-1100
    Resolution: 5357x3576
    Size: 4.02 MB
    Location: WUNSTORF AIR BASE, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Airmen refuel an A-10 Thunderbolt from a C-130 Hercules [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Paul Helmig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Airmen refuel an A-10 Thunderbolt from a C-130 Hercules
    U.S. Airmen refuel an A-10 Thunderbolt from a C-130 Hercules
    U.S. Airmen refuel an A-10 Thunderbolt from a C-130 Hercules
    U.S. Airmen refuel an A-10 Thunderbolt from a C-130 Hercules
    U.S. Airmen refuel an A-10 Thunderbolt from a C-130 Hercules
    U.S. Airmen refuel an A-10 Thunderbolt from a C-130 Hercules
    U.S. Airmen refuel an A-10 Thunderbolt from a C-130 Hercules
    U.S. Airmen refuel an A-10 Thunderbolt from a C-130 Hercules
    U.S. Airmen refuel an A-10 Thunderbolt from a C-130 Hercules

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    123rd Airlift Wing
    National Guard
    182nd Airlift Wing
    124th Fighter Wing
    Stronger Together
    AD23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT