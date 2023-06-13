230623-N-YV347-2016 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 23, 2023) Tigers tour the Admirals observation deck aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Jennings)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2016
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2023 10:07
|Photo ID:
|7879834
|VIRIN:
|230623-N-YV347-2016
|Resolution:
|5972x3981
|Size:
|2.52 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nimitz Tiger Cruise [Image 30 of 30], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT