230623-N-YV347-2056 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 23, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors showcase weaponry used aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during a Tiger cruise. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Jennings)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2016
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2023 10:07
|Photo ID:
|7879836
|VIRIN:
|230623-N-YV347-2056
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.88 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nimitz Tiger Cruise [Image 30 of 30], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
