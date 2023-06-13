Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Tiger Cruise [Image 29 of 30]

    Nimitz Tiger Cruise

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.20.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230623-N-YV347-2030 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 23, 2023) U.S. Navy Lt. Jake Hastings, gives a tour of an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Battlecats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73 during a tiger cruise aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Jennings)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2016
    Date Posted: 06.24.2023 10:07
    Photo ID: 7879835
    VIRIN: 230623-N-YV347-2030
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.79 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    Aircraft Carrier
    U.S. Navy
    CSG11

