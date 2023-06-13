Nimitz Tiger Cruise

230623-N-YV347-2010 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 23, 2023) U.S. Navy Legalman 1st Class Ashley De Leon, from Los Angeles, gives a tour of the Admirals observation deck during a tiger cruise aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Jennings)
|01.20.2016
|06.24.2023 10:07
|7879833
|230623-N-YV347-2010
|6593x4395
|2.69 MB
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|2
|0
