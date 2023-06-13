230623-N-YV347-1097 PEARL HARBOR (June 23, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors handle line aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2016
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2023 10:07
|Photo ID:
|7879831
|VIRIN:
|230623-N-YV347-1097
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.92 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nimitz Line Handling [Image 30 of 30], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT